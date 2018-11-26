Kerala CPI(M) MLA PK Sasi suspended for six months on sexual harassment charges

Kerala CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi was on Monday suspended for six months from the party’s primary membership after charges of sexual harassment were levelled by a woman party worker.

The decision was taken during the party’s committee meeting at its headquarters at AKG Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

In a statement, the party said that the Shoranur MLA had been suspended for six months from the party’s primary membership after a probe found that he had conversed ‘in a manner not befitting a party leader’ with a woman worker.

The suspension will be implemented after the CPI(M) central committee ratifies the decision, the release said.

In August, the complainant — a worker of the Democratic Youth Federation of India — had accused Sasi of trying to sexually abuse her. According to media reports, the DYFI leader had alleged the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.

A commission comprising two members, law minister A K Balan and Kannur MP P K Sreemathy, investigated the charges and submitted a report stating that ‘Sasi had not sexually assaulted the complainant, but had conversed with her inappropriately’.

Initially, Sasi, the Palakkad district secretariat member, had dismissed the allegations calling it a political ‘conspiracy’ to malign his reputation, but on Monday the MLA said he would accept any decision the party took against him and would always remain with the party.

The complaint had been sent to CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on August 14 and through an email to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as well.

The CPI(M) decision comes a day ahead of the Kerala Assembly session convening on Tuesday.