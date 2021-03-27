Kerala Covid wrap: With cases rising, authorities request people over 45 years to get vaccinated on April 1

The surge in daily cases is in accordance with the sudden spike observed in other states like Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. (Express Archive)

Kerala reported 2,055 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 fatalities on Saturday. This has taken the active caseload to 24,231 and the death toll has risen to 4,567.

Kozhikode (263) reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases today, followed by Ernakulam (247) and Kannur (222).

At least 52,288 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 3.93 per cent.

Among those who tested positive today, 82 people had come from outside the state and 1,773 people tested positive as a result of maintaining primary or secondary contact with the infected. The sources of 175 cases could not be traced. On the other hand, 2,084 people have recovered from the infection today. Nearly 25 health workers also tested positive today.

Alappuzha: Five arrested for violating Covid protocols

Six cases were registered in Alappuzha for violating the Covid protocols. Five people were also arrested, reported Madhyamam. The district also took actions against 81 people for not wearing masks and another 41 people for not maintaining social distance. A total of 17,335 people were also given warnings.

Amid rising cases, health authorities requests people to vaccinate

Due to the possibility of rise in cases, health authorities have requested everyone who are above 45 years to get their vaccination. The government will begin vaccination for this group from April 1. To maintain the low rate of Covid cases in the state, the authorities have encouraged everyone to get their vaccination before the schools reopen. Based on the sero-surveillance report that was published on the 23rd, 89.3 per cent of the state’s population haven’t tested positive yet. On the other hand, cases are rising in other states. Therefore, the State Medical Board has said that it is important that everyone gets vaccinated, reported Malayala Manorama.