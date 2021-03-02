Kerala Covid wrap: 2,938 new cases, 16 deaths; three ministers get vaccine shots

For the second consecutive day, the test positivity rate stood below 5%, with 68,094 samples tested in the last 24 hours. (File photo)

Kerala recorded 2,938 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday. With 3,512 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the active caseload came down to 47,277. The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the state now stands at 4,226.

For the second consecutive day, the test positivity rate stood below 5%, with 68,094 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Thrissur reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases (354) on Tuesday, followed by Malappuram (344) and Kozhikode (334).

A passenger from South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19. No person who returned from the UK has contracted the infection in the last 24 hours.

Among the positive cases reported on Tuesday, 58 people had travelled outside the state. A total of 2,657 people were found to have been infected due to primary or secondary contact. The source of infection in 209 patients could not be traced. A total of 14 health workers have tested positive.

Second phase of Covid vaccination: Kerala witnesses overwhelming response

On the first day of the second phase of vaccination in Kerala, there were problems related to registration on the government portal. There have also been complaints of vaccination centres at private hospitals not being equipped completely. A total of 877 people were vaccinated in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday.

While the state has received over 4 lakh doses of the vaccine, another 21 lakh doses are set to arrive soon.

Three ministers get vaccine shot

Health Minister KK Shailaja, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekhar and Ports and Museums Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran were among those who were vaccinated on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also expected to get the shot this week.

4 lakh people vaccinated so far

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the vaccination process in the state is going smoothly. Over 4 lakh people, including health and frontline workers, have received the shot so far. No one among the vaccinated has reported severe after-effects or required hospitalisation. More than 1000 vaccination centres have been set up across the state.

Kerala witnesses a fall in positive cases

There has been a visible fall in the number of new infections being reported in Kerala over the last 30 days.

The state is still reporting the second-highest number of cases, after Maharashtra. However, the test positivity rate has come down sharply. The Centre has asked all states to maintain a strict vigil to suppress the spread of the virus.

Kerala still has the second-highest number of active cases in the country.

(Compiled by Vandana Rajeevan, an intern with indianexpress.com)