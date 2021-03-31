Kerala Covid wrap: State reports 2,653 new cases and 15 deaths; fire station shuts down after 23 staffers test positive

A total of 49,427 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate has shot up to 5.37%. (File photo)

Kerala reported 2,653 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. The active caseload reached 25,249, while the toll rose to 4,621.

Kannur reported the highest number of cases, 416, on Wednesday, followed by Kozhikode at 398 and Ernakulam at 316.

Among those who tested positive Wednesday, 122 patients have recent travel history while another 2,331 are said to have been infected through primary or secondary contacts. The sources of the remaining 183 cases could not be traced.

As many as 17 health workers were among those who tested positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the recoveries on the day stood at 2,039.

Varkala fire station closes after 13 more staffers test positive

After reporting 13 new Covid cases, the Varkala fire station has shut down. Among the 40-member staff, 23 have tested positive so far. The staff who had maintained close contact with those infected are in quarantine now, reported Madhyamam. They have been exempted from work. Last week, two people from the Varkala fire station had participated in the training programme at the Thrissur Fire Force Academy. They tested positive for Covid-19 soon after their return. It is assumed that the others were infected through them.

Vaccination for people over 45 years begins April 1

People over 45 years of age can register for vaccine shots through the CoWin portal, starting Thursday. No medical certificates are required for registration, reported Mathrubhumi. The shots will be provided free of cost at government hospitals. The price for a single shot in private hospitals is Rs. 250, as fixed by the government.

Rise in test positivity rate raises concern

Experts are concerned as Kerala sees a slight increase in the test positivity rate. Many are worried that the state may be experiencing the start of a second wave.

Several other states are also reporting a quantum surge in cases. Maharashtra leads the tally with an average daily growth rate of 1.3%.