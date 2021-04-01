Kerala Covid wrap: State records 2,798 new cases, 11 fatalities; Ernakulam sero survey finds only 8.13% have antibodies

Kerala on Thursday recorded 2,798 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 16 healthcare workers, and 11 related fatalities. The active caseload, as such, has climbed up to 26,201, while the death toll stands at 4,632.

Kozhikode (424) recorded the highest number of cases on Thursday, followed by Kannur (345) and Ernakulam (327). 54,347 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate stood at 5.15%.

Among those who tested positive on Thursday, 112 had come from outside the state, 2,501 were infected through primary or secondary contacts and the source of infection for 169 could not be traced. On the other hand, 1,835 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

8 Lakh vaccines to arrive in Ernakulam region

Ernakulam region comprising five districts is expected to receive 8 lakh vaccines on Thursday, Malayala Manorama reported. Among them, 77,000 are doses of Covaxin while the rest are Covishield. Ernakulam district will be provided 2.5 lakh vaccines. 3.60 lakh people have received their first shot in the district since the drive began. According to a report by Malayala Manorama, 2,22,448 senior citizens, 72,878 health workers, 48,367 Covid frontline workers and 16,236 people above 45 with comorbidities have got their first dose of the vaccine.

51,920 health workers and 9,764 frontline workers have taken their second dose so far.

Ernakulam sero survey finds only 8.13% people have antibodies

According to a sero survey conducted in Ernakulam district, only 8.13% have tested positive for antibodies, leaving around 92% of the population at the risk of contracting the virus. Sero surveillance examines whether antibodies have formed in a person’s body against a virus. 1,254 samples were examined from the district for the survey and antibodies were found in only 102 people.

Vaccination for people above 45 begins

Vaccination for people above 45 years of age started in Kerala, along with the rest of the country, on Thursday. People were asked to register through the CoWin platform or visit any vaccination centre with their proof of age.