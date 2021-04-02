Kerala Covid wrap: State records 2,508 new cases, 14 deaths; chief secretary warns of spike after Assembly polls

2,287 people recovered from the infection in Kerala on Friday. (File Photo)

Kerala recorded 2,508 new Covid-19 cases, including 10 healthcare workers, and 14 related fatalities on Friday, pushing the active caseload up to 26,407 and the death toll to 4,646.

Kozhikode (385) recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Ernakulam (278) and Kannur (272). 51,783 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate currently stands at 4.84%.

Among those who tested positive today, 132 people had come from outside the state, 2,168 were infected from primary or secondary contacts and the source of 198 could not be traced.

Meanwhile, 2,287 people recovered from the infection on Friday.

State might see a spike after Assembly polls

Kerala’s chief secretary VP Roy has warned that the state might see a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Assembly elections. The positivity rate has already been above 5% in the last two days, reported Malayala Manorama. It was at 4.21% on March 1.

Kerala vaccinates 52,097 people

52,097 people above the age of 45 took their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, Malaya Manorama reported. So far, 36,31,372 doses of the vaccine have been given to people across the state.