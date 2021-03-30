Kerala Covid-19 wrap: Cases rise steadily as 2,389 new infections reported, death toll rises to 4,606

In Kerala, at least 58,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 4.08 per cent. (File Photo: PTI)

Kerala reported 2,389 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 fatalities on Tuesday. This took the active caseload to 24,650 and the death toll rose to 4,606.

Kozhikode (325) reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ernakulam (283) and Malappuram (250).

At least 58,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 4.08 per cent.

Among those who tested positive today, 77 people had come from outside the state. Another 2,115 people tested positive as a result of maintaining primary or secondary contact with the infected. The sources of 184 cases could not be traced. On the other hand, 1,946 patients recovered from the infection today and 13 health workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid vaccine: Protests rise against avoiding TTEs

Protests rise in railway as TTEs (Traveling Ticket Examiners) were avoided from the priority groups eligible for vaccination. Under the Thiruvananthapuram division and the Palakkad division, 42 and 55 TTEs were infected with Covid-19 respectively. In the Ernakulam depot, 15 people tested positive, reported Malayala Manorama. If this goes on, no TTEs will be left to check tickets in trains anymore, said the TTEs. Though people working in booking counters also comes under the category of frontline workers along with the TTEs, even they have not been notified about being provided vaccination.