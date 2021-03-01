Kerala Covid wrap: More recoveries than fresh cases; border restrictions may trigger price rise in northern districts

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (380), followed by Malappuram (241) and Ernakulam (240) districts.

Kerala reported 1,938 new cases and 13 fatalities on Monday, with 3,475 patients having recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 47,868.

The test positivity rate came down to 4.21%, the lowest in at least four months. A total of 45,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15 health workers tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (380), followed by Malappuram (241) and Ernakulam (240) districts.

No new positive cases were found among the passengers who travelled from the UK in the last 24 hours.

Border restrictions may trigger price rise of fruits and vegetables in the northern districts

Karnataka’s restrictions on travellers from Kerala and the need for a mandatory Covid-negative certificate may lead to an increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables in Kerala’s northern districts.

Trucks that had gone to collect fruits and vegetables from neighbouring states were held at the border for not producing the mandatory certificate. As per reports, many drivers say that they were unaware about the tightened restrictions. The truck drivers who were transporting goods from other states were also stuck at the check post.

Around 100 vehicles were stuck in the Makutta check post. Many of them were detained as they had only brought a negative antigen certificate with them. Travellers are mandated to produce only RT-PCR negative results.

Registration for vaccine for people above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities begins

People over the age of 60, and those in the age group of 45-59 who have comorbidities, are now eligible for receiving vaccines. The registration began on the Co-Win portal and the Aarogya Setu app at 10 am on Monday.

The government will later make arrangements for people to register their names at the vaccine distribution centres directly.

The rules state that the person should hold an Aadhar card or any other self-identification cards while coming to take the vaccine. Patients in the age group of 45-59 must get a comorbidity certificate issued by a doctor, which must be presented at the vaccine distribution centres.

State updates guidelines on RT-PCR tests

The state has updated the guidelines regarding RT-PCR tests. If the number of people is more than the capacity of the government labs, they can be sent to certified private labs. The state government will refund Rs 448 that a person has to spend on the RT-PCR test at the airport. The results must be made available in 24 hours.

Mobile labs will be made available at airports, containment zones, clusters and workplaces. Only Rs 448 must be charged from those coming to get their samples examined.

Thiruvananthapuram records lowest positive cases in months

On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram district reportedly recorded its lowest number of positive cases. The district showed a ray of hope after a period of seven months. The report stated that it is unclear what led to the decrease. The number of positive cases had an upward trend starting from the end of July, with its coastal areas reporting community transmission.

This is the second time in February that the district has reported its lowest in several months.

Ernakulam aims to vaccinate 8 lakh people in Phase 2

Ernakulam district health officials have said that they have a target to vaccinate over 8 lakh people in the district in the second phase. The names of the elderly have already been collected by the social justice department.

Ernakulam will have a total of 150 vaccination centres with a capacity to vaccinate 100 people on a day. The district also has around 500-600 vaccinators.

(Compiled by Vandana Rajeevan, an intern with indianexpress.com)