Kerala Covid wrap: 2,456 new cases and 10 deaths reported in last 24 hours

A total of 56,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stood at 4.33%. (File photo)

Kerala reported 2,456 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths on Wednesday. The active caseload has gone up to 24,268 whereas the total death toll rose to 4,527.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (333) on Wednesday, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (300) and Kannur (295).

A total of 56,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 4.33%.

Among the people who tested positive on Wednesday, 105 had come from outside the state. A total of 2,146 people were infected as a result of transmission through primary or secondary contact. The sources of 187 cases could not be traced. A total of 2,060 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

Among the new cases were 18 health workers who tested positive on Wednesday.

Kerala may have failed to detect 27 lakh cases, states survey

A serosurvey has found that Kerala may have failed to detect around 27 lakh cases. The survey was conducted last month by the state health government. This is the first time Kerala has conducted a study of this nature.

The survey stated that Kerala may have only detected around one in four cases. But compared to the national average, the state seemed to do much better as the survey showed that the country as a whole may have only detected one in 30 cases.

At least 10.76% of Kerala’s population have developed antibodies after being exposed to the virus. A total of 20,939 people, including local residents, health workers and frontline workers, were considered for the study.

Kochi to administer second dose of Covishield 6 weeks after first jab

Kochi will administer the second dose of the Covishield six weeks after the first jab. Administering the second dose of Covishield to senior citizens will begin by the end of April.