Saturday, March 13, 2021
Kerala Covid-19 wrap: State records 2,035 new cases, 12 deaths; total death toll at 4,381

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
Updated: March 13, 2021 8:01:37 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india covid 19 news, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine registration, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 latest news, maharashtra covid 19 cases, covid 19 india, coronavirus new cases in india, india coronavirus news, india coronavirus latest news, covid new cases in indiaA testing lab at the Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam. (Express file photo)

Kerala recorded 2,035 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 casualties Saturday as the total death toll rose to 4,381. At least 3,256 patients were reported to have recovered from the virus taking the active caseload to 30,939.

Kozhikode (255) recorded the highest number of cases yet again, followed by Ernakulam (232) and Kollam (224).

The test positivity rate stood at 3.49 per cent as 58,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, two passengers from South Africa and Brazil tested positive for Covid-19. This took the total number of positive cases among passengers from UK (99), South Africa (3) and Brazil (1) to 103. Among them, 83 patients have recovered and tested negative.

Nearly 48 people who traveled from outside Kerala tested positive today. At least 1,807 people tested positive as a result of maintaining primary or secondary contact with the infected. The source of 167 cases could not be traced. Also, 13 health workers tested positive today.

Covid-19 defense: CIAL wins award

Cochin International Airport won a national award for implementing defense strategies against Covid-19. The Voice of the Customer Initiative Award was presented by the Airport Council International (ACI).

ACI had earlier conducted studies to understand how the steps taken by the airports during Covid-19 had benefited passengers. As per them, CIAL was able to solve customers’ complaints and create safety awareness among the passengers during the pandemic.

Kochi considers mass vaccination campaigns

The district plans to conduct more mass vaccination camps, reported Malayala Manorama. These camps will target senior citizens. At present, the vaccination camp is held at the auditorium of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences.

The plan to conduct mass vaccination camps that has the capacity to inoculate around 1,000 people per day is being considered. As of now, government health centers are equipped to provide vaccination to 100 people per day. Vaccination for 44,190 senior citizens were given already. Currently, 100 centers in the district provides vaccines. Among them, 43 centers are private hospitals.

