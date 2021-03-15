Kerala Covid-19 wrap: State records 1,054 new cases, 11 deaths; total death toll at 4,407

The test positivity rate was reported at 2.74%, the lowest in a very long time. (File photo)

Kerala reported 1,054 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 fatalities on Monday. The active caseload has reached 27,057 and the total death toll has risen to 4,407.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases (130) on Monday, followed by Malappuram (124) and Ernakulam (119).

A total of 38,410 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was reported at 2.74%, the lowest in a very long time.

Among those who tested positive on Monday, 33 had recently travelled outside the state and 903 were infected as a result of primary or secondary contact with the infected. The source of 113 cases could not be traced.

There were five health workers who tested positive on Monday. On the other hand, 3,463 patients were reported to have recovered from Covid-19.

Kannur gets more Covid vaccination

Starting from Monday, more places in Kannur, including 76 government health centres, will carry out the vaccination drive, district medical officer Dr Narayan Naik has said.

Senior citizens, those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, health workers, Covid frontline workers and polling officials will be vaccinated at these centres.