Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 2,212 new cases, 16 deaths; test positivity rate dips below 6%

Kerala registered 2,212 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 fatalities on Monday. A total of 5,037 patients recovered from the infection taking the active caseload to 55,468. The death toll climbed to 4,105.

A total of 1,987 cases were reported to have been transmitted due to contact with the infected whereas the source of 169 cases could not be traced. The test positivity rate stood at 5.81% with 38,103 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in over three months that the positivity rate has dipped below 6%.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (374), followed by Alappuzha (266) and Ernakulam (246). A total of 22 health workers tested positive for the virus today. Two passengers who had travelled from the UK recently have also tested positive.

Kerala currently holds 2.42 lakh people in quarantine at institutions or at home.

Election officers to get 1st dose vaccination in a week

Vaccination for all the election officials in Kottayam district who will be selected prior to the Assembly election began Monday. M. Anjana, the district collector, said they aim to complete giving the first dose in a week. The second dose will be given before the election, according to Manorama Online. The vaccine will be provided to the officials of government departments, aided colleges, schools, banks etc. Two centres will be set up at Kottayam Mount Carmel School, M. D Seminary School, Baker Memorial School, Muttambalam Government L. P. School to distribute the vaccines. Each centre will provide vaccination to 100 people.

Karnataka controls border again

Karnataka has enforced strict restrictions at their border with Kerala to stop the spread of COVID-19. Only five roads will be allowed for commuting through the border. The state has decided to close the other roads that connect the states’ borders. The new restrictions, which came in effect from Monday, were imposed on the basis of the Covid situation in Kerala. Passengers travelling through buses and trains from Kerala will have to carry a RT-PCR test certificate that states a negative result. This will have to be produced when arriving in Karnataka, according to Madhyamam.

This has sparked fury among the people who are required to travel daily across the border. People have begun pushing the Kerala government to interfere immediately and ease the restrictions.