Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 2,078 new cases, 15 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Kerala reported 2,078 new cases of Covid-19 and 15 deaths on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 25,009 and the total death toll to 4,482.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (321) today, followed by Ernakulam (228) and Thiruvananthapuram (200). 58,777 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 3.54 per cent.

No passengers from the UK, South Africa or Brazil had tested positive in the last 24 hours. Among the total 107 passengers, who had tested positive earlier, 101 patients have recovered. At least five health workers also tested positive today.

Borders enforce strict action as fake Covid-19 certificates rise

Karnataka has tightened security at the borders to look out for people with fake Covid-19 certificates. The security has been tightened at the Makkoottam road, reported Madhyamam. It was found that travelers were presenting fake Covid-19 certificates after Karnataka made the certificate mandatory at the borders. Many people who presented the fake certificate were caught at the borders earlier. Therefore, a separate counter for verification has been set up at the check posts.

Kerala leads behind Sikkim in vaccination drive

As Sikkim leads the country’s vaccination drive, Kerala is not far behind. Sikkim has already vaccinated around 7 per cent of their population, whereas Kerala has vaccinated 4.84 per cent of their population. Goa stands third, with 4.48 per cent, reported Mathrubhumi. Out of Kerala’s 3.57 crore population, 17.27 lakh people were already inoculated.

Kochi municipalities to get a mass vaccination camp each

To speed up the vaccination process among the elderly, orders have been given for a mass vaccination camp each in every municipality. Currently, seven mass vaccination camps are in progress. In the next few weeks, five more mass vaccination camps will begin services, said the district collector S. Suhas. The daily vaccination shots in Kalamassery Medical College will be raised to 3,000. Kochi district has 4,72,213 senior citizens. Among them, 1,09,076 people have already been inoculated, reported Malayala Manorama.