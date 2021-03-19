Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 1,984 new cases, 17 deaths today; 53,184 samples tested in last 24 hrs

A total of 53,184 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 3.73 per cent. (File Photo: PTI)

Kerala reported 1,984 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths on Friday. Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (261) followed by Thrissur (203) and Ernakulam (185) on the day.

The active caseload has now risen to 25,158 with the total deaths now 4,467.

A total of 53,184 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as the test positivity rate stood at 3.73 per cent.

A passenger from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the total number of passengers testing positive from the UK (102), South Africa (4) and Brazil (1) to 107. Among them, 96 patients have recovered.

Eighty-eight patients who tested positive today had come from outside the state, and 1,756 people were infected as a result of maintaining contact with a Covid positive patient. The source of 125 cases could not be traced. On the other hand, 1,965 patients recovered today.