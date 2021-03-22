Kerala Covid-19 wrap: 1,239 new cases, 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours

A total of 34,821 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stood at 3.56%. (File photo)

Kerala reported 1,239 new Covid cases and 12 deaths on Monday. The active caseload stands at 24,081 and the death toll has climbed to 4,507.

Among those who tested positive on Monday, there were six health workers.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases (175) on Monday, followed by Kannur (125) and Kozhikode (114).

A total of 34,821 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 3.56%.

No passenger from UK, South Africa or Brazil tested positive in the last 24 hours. So far, 107 passengers from these countries have tested positive for Covid-19. Among them, 101 have recovered.

Among the people who tested positive on Monday, 60 people had come from outside the state. A total of 1,067 people had contracted the virus through primary or secondary contact with the infected. The sources of 106 cases could not be found. On the other hand, 1,766 patients recovered from the infection on Monday.

Varappuzha panchayat starts vaccinating senior citizens

Varapuzha on Monday started vaccinating senior citizens. The inoculation drive will continue till March 29.

The panchayat has prepared a schedule to give the jab to 1,000 people daily in seven different centres, the medical officer-in-chief stated.

As per reports, this will be conducted with the help of ASHA workers, health authorities and the teachers in the panchayat. At present, 6000 people awaits the vaccine in the Varapuzha panchayat. Many of those who do not know how to register online have opted for spot registration.

Three people found carrying fake Covid certificates at check post

Based on the information that many people were traveling through the Bavali check post with fake Covid certificates, Karnataka has tightened security.

During searches carried out on Saturday, three people were found with fake Covid certificates. They were not allowed to enter Karnataka and sent back from the check post. After this, testing centres were set up at the check posts for travellers who did not possess a Covid certificate.

The Moolehole, Kutta and Attibele check posts in Karnataka have also stepped up security, as per reports.