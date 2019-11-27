Kerala cops deny protection to six women to visit Sabarimala; activist attacked

Days after the Supreme Court clarified that there was no stay on its 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages entry to Sabarimala temple, Kerala Police on Tuesday refused to give protection to six women, including Bindu Ammini, who was among the two to have successfully made it to the hill shrine last year under police protection.

Trupti Desai, a gender rights activist from Maharashtra, was also among those refused protection.

Amid violence by pro-Hindutva activists, one person attacked Bindu, 41, with chilli powder spray to deter the women from proceeding to the temple. The assailant was arrested. He was identified as Sreenath Padmanabhan, state coordinator of Hindu Helpline, a VHP venture to help Hindus in distress.

The incident took place outside Kochi police commissionerate, where Bindu and the others had gone seeking police protection for their planned visit to the hill shrine.

While Desai and four others reached Kochi in an early-morning flight, Bindu, a guest faculty member at Government Law College, Kozhikode, joined them. As news channels began reporting that they had approached the police for protection, hundreds of devotees, including women activists of Sabarimala Protection Samithi and pro-Hindutva activists, converged outside the police commissionerate. The protesters dispersed later, only after the police denied protection to the women to proceed for the trek.

Later in the evening, Desai and her colleagues said they will return, since the police said that there is a threat to their life. “So we decided to go back but we will return to Sabarimala. We will continue our fight,” Desai told reporters.

Bindu was moved to a hospital for treatment.

Citing the fact that the apex court has referred last year’s Sabarimala verdict to a larger bench, Kerala Law Minister and CPI(M) central committee member A K Balan said the government will not take any woman of menstruating age to Sabarimala.

Explained A political reaction Last year, the CPI(M)-led government had helped Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga reach Sabarimala temple under police protection as part of its policy to ensure gender justice and in an effort to “implement the apex court’s order”. But a drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with many seeing it as a reaction to the party’s stand on women’s entry at Sabarimala, appears to have forced the government to jettison its plan this year.

Additional CP, Kochi city, K P Philip said, “They wanted us to give in writing about our inability to give police protection. But we will not do that — such an undertaking would cause trouble for the police and the government later.” On the attack on Bindu outside the police commissionerate, Philip said the incident will be probed.

Calling it a planned attack, Bindu said, “Under the guise of protection, the police have detained me. I have submitted a written application to city police through an advocate, asking for police protection to visit Sabarimala…”