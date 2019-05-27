Kerala cop sings on eve of daughter’s wedding, collapses on stage, dies

A sub-inspector with the Kerala Police, while singing on the eve of the wedding of his youngest daughter, collapsed on stage and died, due to suspected cardiac attack on Saturday.

P Vishnuprasad, an officer at the Karamana Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, was reportedly brought dead to a nearby hospital in Kollam district on Saturday night, minutes after he collapsed on stage while singing a song to a live orchestra.

A video, recording the incident, caught him swaying and falling to his right abruptly in the middle of his song. Ironically, he was singing a song from the hit Mammootty-starrer ‘Amaram’ in which a father sings for his daughter.

The video below can be disturbing for some readers

The police officer’s youngest daughter, Archa, unaware of her father’s death at the hospital, got married the next day as her relatives did not break the grim news to her. When she inquired about her father during the wedding ceremony, she was told that he was recuperating at the hospital.

She was informed about the news before her father’s cremation.

The officer had a year left in service before his retirement next year.