Kerala: Constable who set woman colleague on fire dies of burns

The police constable, who hacked and then set on fire his woman colleague last week, on Wednesday succumbed to burn injuries he sustained during the crime.

Advertising

A N Ajas (33) had been suspended from service on Tuesday. He worked at traffic station, Aluva, in Ernakulam rural district, while the victim Soumya Pushpakaran worked with Vallikunnam police in Alappuzha.

Police said the health condition of Ajas, who had suffered 50 per cent burns, had deteriorated on Tuesday evening and he had developed pneumonia and was under undergoing dialysis.

READ | Kerala Cop killed colleague after she spurned marriage proposal, say victim’s kin

Ajas had told a magistrate, who recorded his statement before death, that he set the woman on fire after she rejected his marriage proposal. Soumya’s mother Indira had told the media that Ajas had been harassing her daughter.