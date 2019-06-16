A police constable hacked and set on fire a woman colleague on the road barely 100 m from her home in Vallikunnam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district Saturday.

The woman constable, 31, died on the spot. Her assailant, 33, who is posted in Ernakulam rural district, was caught by people at the scene of the crime, and taken into custody.

Soumya Pushpakaran, a civil police officer at Vallikunnam police station, was riding a Kerala constable hacks, sets afire woman colleague two-wheeler back home after work, when the male constable, Ajas, hit her bike with his car. Soumya was thrown off, but managed to get to her feet and started to run. Ajas chased after her, and hacked her several times. As Soumya collapsed with grave injuries, Ajas doused her with petrol and set her on fire. Ajas too, sustained injuries.

Police sources said the provocation for the murder was not immediately known. Ajas and Soumya had known each other for several years, and had worked together in the Kochi city police until two years ago, the sources said.

Ajas, who was not married, had been on medical leave since June 9. Soumya is survived by her husband and two minor children. Her husband works abroad.