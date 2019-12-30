Kerala considers going to court against CAA: No law above Constitution

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government is considering going to court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and has said there won’t be any intervention from its side against “reasonable protests’’ opposing the new law.

On Sunday, representatives from several political parties and religious organisations met to discuss the next course of agitation. Participants at the meeting suggested that the state government move the court against the new law and that a special session of the Assembly be convened to discuss the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the meeting that these options were before the government’s consideration and steps are being taken. He said the situation demands a joint movement to protect the Constitution and secularism. “When a joint protest is held, the nation would come to emulate that model. Any attempt to divide people on the basis of religion, be it from any quarter of power, is not going to work in Kerala. At this juncture, Kerala should send a message of unity to the entire country. There is no law or regulation above the Constitution,’’ he said.

Referring to the presence of communal and extremist outfits in the protests, he said such elements should not be given space and assured that stern action would be taken. “The intervention of such forces does not contribute to the growth of society. At the same time, there won’t be any intervention on the part of the government in reasonable protests,’’ he said.

Those present at the meeting entrusted the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala with taking a decision on a joint protest. Chennithala told the meeting that the situation calls for all people to stand together, beyond politics, religion and caste. He said the questionnaire for updating the National Population Register is scary.

A couple of BJP leaders went for the meeting but later walked out. The party said it was illegal on the part of the state government to discuss about an agitation against a law passed by both Houses of Parliament. BJP spokesperson M S Kumar said the meeting was undemocratic and added that Chief Minister should not act like a party leader.

