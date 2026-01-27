Kerala Congress, Zoho’s Vembu spar over Padma Shri to IIT Madras director V Kamakoti

Zoho founder and scientist Sridhar Vembu (right) was among the first to respond to Kerala Congress' criticism of V Kamakoti. (Express Photos by Gajendra Yadav, Arun Janardhanan)

The Kerala Congress has once again stoked a controversy after its social media handle posted comments critical of IIT Madras director V Kamakoti winning a Padma Shri.

“Congratulations to V Kamakoti on receiving the honour. The nation recognises your bleeding edge research on Cow Urine at IIT Madras, taking Gomutra to world stage,” it posted on X on Republic Day.

Zoho founder and scientist Sridhar Vembu was among the first to respond. “Professor Kamakoti works in deep tech: micro-processor design. He is the Director of IIT-Madras, the best technological institution in India. He serves in the NSAB. He richly deserves the honour. I have defended him on scientific grounds and I will do so again: cow dung and cow urine have excellent microbiomes that could be valuable for humans. It is the slavish colonial mindset that thinks these are not scientific propositions worthy of investigation. Some day, when Harvard or MIT publish a study on this, these enslaved minds would worship that as the gospel truth,” he wrote.