scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Vijayan Thomas Joins BJP

Inducting him into the party, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said Thomas is influenced by the policy and programmes of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 4:24:28 am
Vijayan Thomas joins BJP in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former Congress leader from Kerala, Vijayan Thomas, joins BJP in New Delhi on Friday.

At the event, Thomas took a swipe at his former party, claiming it does not have a regional presence in many parts of the country.

Inducting him into the party, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said Thomas is influenced by the policy and programmes of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement