Vijayan Thomas joins BJP in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former Congress leader from Kerala, Vijayan Thomas, joins BJP in New Delhi on Friday. At the event, Thomas took a swipe at his former party, claiming it does not have a regional presence in many parts of the country. Inducting him into the party, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said Thomas is influenced by the policy and programmes of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

