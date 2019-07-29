Kerala Cong rejects Tharoor’s remarks on party leadership, says Rahul still engaged in day-to-day affairs

Day after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor asserted there was a “lack of clarity” in the Congress leadership after the resignation of party president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday downplayed Tharoor’s remark, saying Gandhi continues to be engaged in day-to-day affairs of the party.

“Being a Congress worker, Tharoor has expressed the sentiment of the common Congress man. I am not blaming him. But it does not mean the party lacks leadership,” Venugopal said. “When Rahul Gandhi resigned (as Congress president), he had said he would take care of the party’s function till a new chief takes charge. And he has kept his word. He is engaged in the day-to-day affairs of the party,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The AICC leader, however, said it was necessary to select a new chief for the party and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should elect the same in case of a vacancy.

Tharoor’s remarks have not gone down well with several leaders, including those of the Kerala Congress, where Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad as an MP. State party chief Mullappally Ramachandran asked the Thiruvanathapuram MP to read the history of Congress. “Tharoor’s claim that Congress is without a leader is not right. How can he say something like that? The Congress has got enough leaders to carry forward its functions,” he asserted.

“If we go through the 134 years of Congress history, we can see Congress is the only party with a proper leadership. Tharoor must read the history of Congress. He should not have said so,” the KPCC president told reporters.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Tharoor expressed disappointment with the prevailing situation in the party and asserted that there is no clear answer to the current “predicament that we in the Congress are facing”. Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh endorsed Priyanka Gandhi as an “excellent choice” for the post of Congress president.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty in the Congress over the top pose, a murmur is now gaining ground in the party for AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take charge.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the party chief following the Congress’ debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Owning up responsibility for the party’s poor performance, Gandhi, in a four-page statement, said “at times, I stood completely alone” while taking on “the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured”.