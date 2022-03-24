Kerala Congress MPs ‘manhandled’ by police during march to Parliament against K-rail project

The political controversy in Kerala over the SilverLine semi-speed rail corridor project found an echo in Delhi on Thursday with the police stopping Congress MPs from the state from marching to Parliament. Some leaders even alleged they were manhandled by the police.

The Congress MPs from the state, who were marching to Parliament after addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk, were stopped by the police, leading to a scuffle. The MPs were allegedly pushed around, and at least one of them – Ernakulam MP Hibie Eden – was said to have suffered blows to his face.

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between police forces & Kerala’s UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against Kerala’s K-Silver line project pic.twitter.com/V1Ll3HlqJJ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

The incident came on the same day Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the project, which has come to be known as the K-rail project. The Congress has been waging an agitation in Kerala against the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Photo)

Amid the scuffle, Palakkad MP V K Sreekantan was heard asking police personnel why they were stopping MPs from going to Parliament. Eden said he would write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the police action.