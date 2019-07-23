Kerala: Congress MP’s plan to buy car with money from party workers hits roadblock

The decision of Congress MP Ramya Haridas to mobilise money from party workers to buy a Multi-Utility vehicle (MUV) has hit a roadblock after an objection from the party’s state leadership on Monday.

Haridas, who hails from a poor family of farm workers, wanted to buy an MUV worth Rs 14 lakh. She planned to collect the amount from 1,400 booths under her constituency Alathur. The idea was to take donations, with a minimum amount of Rs 1,000, from Youth Congress workers. Haridas, the first Dalit woman MP from Kerala, thought her salary as MP would not be enough to buy a new car.

Although during the poll campaign, she had raised Rs 67 lakh from the public, raising money for the car from Congress workers triggered a controversy in the party, with one section questioning the propriety of the decision.

After Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran took strong objection, Haridas on Monday said, “As an obedient worker, I take the words of party president to my heart. My decision may not go down well with those who love me. I have gone through several hardships in my life. In such occasions, the solace was the support I got from the public sphere of life,’’ she said.

Ramachandran said the decision of Haridas would be welcomed by party workers.

“She has come to public life after getting attracted to Gandhian values. Every Congress worker should strive not to lose righteousness,’’ he said.