Infighting in Kerala Congress: MLA Ramya Haridas attacked over WhatsApp post

A scuffle broke out between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Friday night. Haridas sustained injuries in the incident and was treated at Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

Ramya Haridas alleged that she was attacked and threatened by local Congress leaders. However, District panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam and party leader Sajad alleged that the MLA and her associates confronted them over a WhatsApp post.

Police registered a case against seven Congress workers, including Sajith and Sajad, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A separate case will be registered based on Sajad’s complaint, police said.

The dispute reportedly began over the participation of Ramya Haridas’ staff member Palayam Pradeep in a block panchayat committee meeting. Haridas said Pradeep was her personal assistant, while Sajad claimed the MLA’s personal assistant was Vimal.

Haridas said a bank election was recently held in the area and Congress members were contesting on three panels. She said she avoided attending any of their conventions to prevent being seen as supporting a faction.

She alleged that Sajad later made repeated negative remarks about her on WhatsApp and social media. Haridas said Sajad told her the posts were made at the direction of Sajith and Viswanathan.

According to Haridas, Sajad invited her to his house to discuss the issue, where she went with others. She alleged that Sajith, Adheesh, Binoy and others later arrived and that Sajith behaved aggressively and threatened her.

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Haridas alleged that the leaders had conspired to “destroy us” and claimed Sajith threatened that she would not be able to walk back the way she had come.

‘Daughter asked to read aloud WhatsApp message’

Sajad said the dispute began after he questioned in a party WhatsApp group why Haridas’ staff member Palayam Pradeep attended a block panchayat committee meeting.

Sajad alleged that Haridas, Pradeep and others later arrived at his chicken shop and forcibly took him to his house. He said some local Congress leaders, including Sajith, joined them on the way.

He claimed that a heated argument broke out at his house after Pradeep asked his daughter to read the WhatsApp post aloud. Sajad alleged that Ramya Haridas supported Pradeep during the argument.

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Videos of the confrontation show Haridas involved in an altercation with some people present. Sajad claimed the scuffle took place after Haridas moved towards the person recording the incident. He denied inviting her to his house to discuss the matter.

Sajad said he and his wife had filed complaints seeking police protection. Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram district leadership and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee have decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry with both Haridas and the party workers expected to be heard.