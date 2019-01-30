Kerala: Congress leader accused of raping minor suspended from party

The Congress party in Kerala Wednesday suspended a leader accused of raping a minor Adivasi girl in Wayanad district of the state.

Advertising

O M George, former president of the Sultan Bathery panchayat and member of the Wayanad district committee of the party, has been suspended from the party, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran informed.

If he’s found guilty of the charges, he will be expelled from the party, he added.

A case of sexual assault under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been registered at the local police station against him. The leader is absconding.

According to reports, the victim’s parents used to work as household help at George’s home. The victim allegedly attempted suicide last week over the matter.

Advertising

The complaint states that George abused the victim several times over the last one and half years.