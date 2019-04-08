Toggle Menu
Kerala Congress (M) chief KM Mani hospitalised, reportedly in serious condition

The 86-year-old has been kept under close medical supervision, a bulletin issued from the hospital said. "He is being treated as per the existing standards of care. His hemodynamic status remains stable," it said.

Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani. (File)

Kerala Congress (M) chief and former state finance minister K M Mani is currently undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital in Kochi. He is reported to be in a critical condition.

The senior leader has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for several years and has been frequently hospitalised for chest in the past as well, the bulletin added.

An MLA for 50 consecutive years from Kerala’s Pala assembly has been missing from ongoing Lok Sabha campaign due to deteriorating health.

Kerala Congress(M) is a key ally of the Congress-led UDF front in the state.

