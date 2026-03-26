Kerala Congress sees internal churn over CM choice; Chennithala gains support

With just two weeks to go for the Kerala Assembly polls, the question of the Congress’ chief ministerial face has sparked tensions within the party. The debate has surfaced even as the party maintains it does not declare a CM nominee ahead of elections.
Addressing an election convention in Thiruvalla, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian said Ramesh Chennithala would be chief minister.
“We will win, the chief minister will be Ramesh who is sitting, ‘’ Kurian said, pointing at Chennithala. In Kannur, Congress MP K Sudhakaran told a TV channel that Chennithala is his choice for the post if the party-led UDF secures a majority.
The issue quickly turned contentious, heating up the Congress campaign. At Wednesday’s UDF convention in Kozhikode, attended by party president Kharge, some workers wore hats featuring photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Chennithala. A few others tore away Chennithala’s image, telling TV channels the party mattered more than individual leaders.
Chennithala and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, however, declined to engage in the debate, both stressing that winning the election was the top priority.
“No relevance for such debates. The party high command will decide and the issue need not be debated now,” he told the media Thursday.
A Congress Working Committee member, Chennithala served as Leader of Opposition from 2016 to 2021 before being replaced by Satheesan after the party’s 2021 Assembly poll defeat. Alongside the two, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is also seen as a contender. The Alappuzha MP wields significant influence in Kerala affairs, and many legislators and candidates are said to be aligning with him due to his proximity to Rahul Gandhi.
Story continues below this ad
All three leaders belong to the upper-caste Hindu Nair community. Chennithala, associated with the late K Karunakaran’s group, is the senior-most among them. Many believe the Congress high command may favour him on grounds of seniority. It remains to be seen whether the party will opt for a post-poll consensus among legislators if it wins a majority.
During the Oommen Chandy government (2011–2016), the Nair Service Society had openly demanded a key role for Chennithala. He later served as state Congress president and home minister.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More