Kerala Congress sees internal churn over CM choice; Chennithala gains support

Chennithala and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, however, declined to engage in the debate, both stressing that winning the election was the top priority. (File image)

With just two weeks to go for the Kerala Assembly polls, the question of the Congress’ chief ministerial face has sparked tensions within the party. The debate has surfaced even as the party maintains it does not declare a CM nominee ahead of elections.

Addressing an election convention in Thiruvalla, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian said Ramesh Chennithala would be chief minister.

“We will win, the chief minister will be Ramesh who is sitting, ‘’ Kurian said, pointing at Chennithala. In Kannur, Congress MP K Sudhakaran told a TV channel that Chennithala is his choice for the post if the party-led UDF secures a majority.