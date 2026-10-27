‘Does not represent our position’: Kerala Congress tenders apology over post on CJI Surya Kant

In his reply to the notice by Supreme Court Bar Association, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said the post was published on the X handle of the party without authorisation and that the person responsible has been removed.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 27, 2026 11:42 PM IST
'Does not represent our position': Kerala Congress tenders apology over post on CJIChief Justice of India Surya Kant (File photo)
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The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over a controversial post shared recently on the X handle of the party’s state unit.

In the post shared on October 12, Kerala Congress’s X handle had demanded the resignation of the CJI and suggested that the organisation would find a replacement for him. The post was withdrawn later.

Days later, Supreme Court Bar Association joint secretary Meenesh Dubey served a legal notice to KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

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In his reply to the notice, Joseph, who is also the State Electricity Minister, said the post was published on the X handle of the party without authorisation and that the person responsible has been removed.

Joseph said the KPCC reaffirms its respect for the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional office of the CJI. “The expressions reproduced in the notice do not represent the policy, considered opinion or authorised position of the KPCC,” he added.

In his reply to the legal notice, Joseph said the post was published without the prior knowledge, approval or consultation of the KPCC leadership.

“Neither the KPCC president nor the party leadership had authorised him (the person concerned) to demand the CJI’s resignation or suggest that a replacement be found,” the reply stated.

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The party leadership had disapproved of the post and expressly repudiated and withdrawn the statements in question, the reply said.

It described the demand for the CJI’s resignation and the suggestion of finding a replacement as inappropriate, adding that such expressions should not have appeared on an official party platform.

Admitting that the incident raised concerns about its oversight of digital communications, the KPCC said it would review the arrangements governing access to its social media accounts, the authority entrusted to their operators, and the approval procedures applicable to official communications.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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