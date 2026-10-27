‘Does not represent our position’: Kerala Congress tenders apology over post on CJI Surya Kant

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over a controversial post shared recently on the X handle of the party’s state unit.

In the post shared on October 12, Kerala Congress’s X handle had demanded the resignation of the CJI and suggested that the organisation would find a replacement for him. The post was withdrawn later.

Days later, Supreme Court Bar Association joint secretary Meenesh Dubey served a legal notice to KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

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In his reply to the notice, Joseph, who is also the State Electricity Minister, said the post was published on the X handle of the party without authorisation and that the person responsible has been removed.