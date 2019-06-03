Kerala Congress expels former MLA for praising PM Modi

Kerala Congress Monday expelled its former MLA AP Abdullakutty for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post.

On May 28, Abdullakutty, a former MLA from Kannur, had lavished praise on the prime minister for ‘inculcating Gandhian values’ in his governance through development projects like the Ujjwala Yojana and Swacch Bharat. In a Facebook post, he had underlined that political commentators and leaders must set aside their biases and be impartial in assessing the reasons behind the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

“This victory is a reward for the governance strategies and the development agenda of the Modi government. An interesting factor that makes him so popular is that he inculcated Gandhian values in his governance,” Abdullakutty wrote in a Facebook post.

Within hours of the statement, Congress leaders in Kerala criticised the leader and asked him for an explanation. An editorial in the Congress mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’ slammed Abdullakutty calling him a ‘migratory bird with a hunger for power’. The editorial also called for his expulsion from the party.

Though he stuck to his stand in his explanation for the Facebook post, party bosses were not amused. His expulsion marks a long period of differences between Abdullakutty and the Kannur leadership of the party.

There are also rumours that the former Congress MLA may join the BJP and contest the upcoming bypoll in Manjeswaram constituency in Kasaragod district.

After news of his expulsion, he told reporters, “The Congress will regret this move. I have never been hungry for power. My stand is rooted in development.”

Before his entry into the Congress in 2009, Abdullakutty was a member of the CPM and represented the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency twice between 1999-2009. He was expelled from the CPM in 2009 for praising the Gujarat model of development. After he joined Congress, he contested the Assembly elections in 2011 from Kannur and won. In the 2016 elections, he, however, lost out to the CPM candidate in the Thalassery constituency. Since the loss, Abdullakutty has not been on good terms with the party’s local leadership.