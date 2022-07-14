As Kerala confirms monkey pox case, Centre reiterates guidelines for screening, contract tracing

With Kerala reporting a case of monkey pox – and cases increasing globally – Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all the states and Union Territories, reiterating the guidelines for the disease management that were first released in May. So far, at least 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases of the viral disease and one death have been reported by 50 countries to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most of these cases have been reported from the European region (86%) and the Americas (11%). Monkey pox is endemic to West and Central African countries such as Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. The United States had witnessed an outbreak of the disease earlier in 2003.

“Considering this is the first time that cases and clusters are being reported concurrently in five WHO regions, the WHO has assessed the overall risk of spread of cases as “Moderate” at global level. I would, therefore, Iike to reiterate some of the key actions that are required to be taken,” reads the letter from the Union Health Secretary.

The letter directs the states and Union Territories to re-orient all key stakeholders such as screening teams at points of entry like airports; disease surveillance teams on contact tracing and other activities that need to be undertaken once a case is detected, and doctors in the common signs and symptoms and definition of a suspected or confirmed case. The letter calls for intensive risk communication directed at the healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities such as skin, paediatric, immunization clinics and the general public about simple preventive strategies and need for prompt reporting of cases.

The letter, which also calls for screening and testing of suspect cases at the points of entries as well as the community, states that hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistics support should be ensured to manage suspect and confirmed cases. The Delhi government has circulated the guidelines to all hospitals and asked them to remain alert.

“Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality,” the letter reads.

The guidelines released by the Health Ministry earlier on May 31 state that for a person to be suspected to have the infection they must have a history of travel to the affected countries in the last 21 days, with an unexplained rash, and symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, body aches and profound weakness. The case will be confirmed only after conducting a PCR test (like the one done for Covid-19) or sequencing the genetic material by sending the patient sample to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“As COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, it is vital we remain aware and alert about other public health threats and proactively prepare ourselves to tackle them,” the letter reads.