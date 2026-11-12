They called her mother. When she died, two Muslim brothers lit her pyre

Two Muslim brothers performed the last rites of an elderly Hindu woman in Wayanad, while a mosque in neighbouring Malappuram opened its doors for the pre-cremation rituals and prayers of a Hindu woman. Two incidents in Kerala this week have offered yet another glimpse of the state’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony, where bonds of neighbourhood and kinship often transcend religious boundaries.

For brothers Kappan Razak and Sulaiman, whose neighbour Kalyaniamma died at the age of 85 on Monday at Chithragiri village in Wayanad’s Muppainadu panchayat, it wasn’t a matter of debate. Kalyaniamma had no close relatives or family members to perform her last rites, and having lived next door to her for most of their lives, they knew what to do— step into the role of sons and perform the traditional Hindu rites.

According to Razak, Kalyaniamma had relied on the brothers for years, from attending to her daily needs to accompanying her to the hospital. It was therefore natural that they be there when she passed away.

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On Tuesday, Razak and Sulaiman lit her funeral pyre at a crematorium.

“We looked after Kalyaniamma like our mother, and it was her wish that we perform her last rites. Although she lived just over a boundary wall, Kalyaniamma has been living as a member of our family for years,” Razak says. “From a very young age, we would call her mother. She was living in our house for the last few months.”

When 52-year-old Premalatha died after battling cancer at Nannamukku panchayat in Malappuram, her husband Sahadevan and daughter Neethu, who had lived in a tiny rented house for 18 years, wanted to rent a bigger house to wash and prepare the body for a final farewell but could not find one. That’s when the Khadeeja Mosque at Pallikkara stepped in, opening its doors to the family and allowing them to use the premises for the ceremonial washing of the body.

Muslim women, too, helped wash and dress the body, says Suhara Mambad, state president of Vanitha League, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League.

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“I saw Premalatha as my younger sister. It was our duty to take such an initiative for that family. We have done it on humanitarian grounds,” says Suhara, whose husband A V Abdru is the president of the Khadeeja Mosque.

This comes months after prominent Hindu leader Vellappally Natesan drew flak for his comment that Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district “cannot breathe freely”.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the Wayanad incident showed what the state stood for.

This is the Keralam I know, love, and believe in. Razak and Sulaiman were not born to Kalyani Amma of Muttam, Chitragiri, Wayanad. Yet, for nearly five decades, they loved and cared for her just like their own mother. When the time came to bid her farewell, these two brothers fulfilled the 85 year old’s final wish with the deep love and dignity of her own sons. Here, a mother’s love does not check religion. A son’s duty does not ask about caste. And grief, like love, belongs to all of us equally. To me, this is what makes Keralam special. A land where love knows no religion, compassion knows no caste, and humanity brings us together. A truly heartwarming sight. We are all one. Let this grand spirit of Keralam inspire the whole of India. #VDSatheesan #InclusiveKeralam #CommunalHarmony — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 11, 2026

“This is the Keralam I know, love, and believe in,” he said in a post on X. “Razak and Sulaiman were not born to Kalyani Amma. Yet, for nearly five decades, they loved and cared for her just like their own mother. When the time came to bid her farewell, these two brothers fulfilled the 85-year-old’s final wish with the deep love and dignity of her own sons. Here, a mother’s love does not check religion. A son’s duty does not ask about caste. And grief, like love, belongs to all of us equally.”

He further said: “To me, this is what makes Keralam special. A land where love knows no religion, compassion knows no caste, and humanity brings us together. A truly heartwarming sight. We are all one. Let this grand spirit of Keralam inspire the whole of India.”