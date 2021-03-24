Kerala CM Vijayan writes to Amit Shah over attack on nuns by Bajrang Dal in Jhansi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on the recent incident in Jhansi in which four nuns, including two postulants, were attacked by Bajrang Dal members while they were travelling by train to their homes at Rourkela in Odisha.

Stating that such incidents “tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice,” Vijayan called for strict action in the matter. “Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government,” he wrote.

Four nuns were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by the railway police in Jhansi after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two of the women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion. The postulants, who had joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province recently, were travelling for the first time to their homes. The postulants were accompanied by two nuns of their Order.

Circle Officer of GRP Naeem Ansari said the complainant had said that they (the women) were being taken possibly for forcible religious conversion. “However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light, and the four passengers were allowed to depart by the next train. No case has been registered in this regard,” he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that nuns Libiya Thomas and Hemlata, both residents of Delhi”s Vikaspuri, along with Sweta and B Tarang (both 19-years-old and natives of Odisha) were travelling in a sleeper coach of the Utkal Express.

