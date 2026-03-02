In poll-bound Kerala, CM Vijayan targets Congress over Telangana demolition – ‘Proving to be replicas of BJP governments in the north’

Referring to the Karnataka demolition, Vijayan claimed the victims of the “bulldozer raj in Yelahanka are still on streets”. (Express File Photo)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday targeted his chief rival, the United Democratic Front (UDF), over the demolition of several houses in Congress-ruled Telangana’s Khammam district.

Ahead of polls, Vijayan claimed that the Congress, which leads the UDF, has proved yet again that “their governments are mere replicas of North Indian BJP governments”. This comes after reports said the Telangana government’s demolition in Khammam’s Velugumatla village left several people homeless.

According to reports, the demolition took place on Bhoodan land.

Calling Telangana’s “bulldozer raj” deeply disturbing, Vijayan claimed that several people with valid documents were rendered homeless.

“The Congress government had pulled down the houses allotted to landless families during the Bhoodan movement led by Acharya Vinoba Bhave. It is surprising that Congress in Telangana cannot accept the objectives of the Bhoodan movement,” he said.