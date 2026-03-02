In poll-bound Kerala, CM Vijayan targets Congress over Telangana demolition – ‘Proving to be replicas of BJP governments in the north’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday targeted his chief rival, the United Democratic Front (UDF), over the demolition of several houses in Congress-ruled Telangana’s Khammam district.
Ahead of polls, Vijayan claimed that the Congress, which leads the UDF, has proved yet again that “their governments are mere replicas of North Indian BJP governments”. This comes after reports said the Telangana government’s demolition in Khammam’s Velugumatla village left several people homeless.
According to reports, the demolition took place on Bhoodan land.
Calling Telangana’s “bulldozer raj” deeply disturbing, Vijayan claimed that several people with valid documents were rendered homeless.
“The Congress government had pulled down the houses allotted to landless families during the Bhoodan movement led by Acharya Vinoba Bhave. It is surprising that Congress in Telangana cannot accept the objectives of the Bhoodan movement,” he said.
A land reform movement initiated by Gandhian leader Vinoba Bhave, the Bhoodan movement aimed to persuade wealthy landowners to give up land to the landless. This comes months after the Congress government in Karnataka demolished 150 houses in Yelahanka, claiming they were built on government land meant for solid waste management projects.
Referring to the Karnataka demolition, Vijayan claimed the victims of the “bulldozer raj in Yelahanka are still on streets”.
Story continues below this ad
“How can Congress carry out such inhuman actions? Congress in Kerala should answer to it. It is the responsibility of Congress, which is filling media in Kerala with advertisements of the Telangana government,” he alleged.
He further said: “While Kerala’s LDF government was giving land deeds to landless people, Congress governments are proving that they are replicas of North Indian BJP regimes. The incidents in Karnataka and Telangana show what will happen if Congress comes to power.”
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More