‘Entire country with JNUSU in fight for justice’: Kerala CM to Aishe Ghosh

A day after Delhi Police released the name of nine suspects, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh, for their alleged involvement in the January 5 violence in the campus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday met Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi and said the whole country was with them in their protest against the fee hike in the institution and Citizenship Amendment Act.

“The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Vijayan told Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who were injured. Ghosh had suffered head injuries during the violence by a group of masked assailants.

Vijayan expressed solidarity with the protests by JNU students and also gifted Ghosh a book, ‘Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi’ by Sudhanva Deshpande.

In a Facebook Post, Vijayan wrote that the JNU students were fighting an “epic battle” against the Sangh Parivar. “Sangh Parivar was hoping to overcome the dissenting voices from JNU using muscle power. However, the JNU has put up an uncompromising fight against them. Aishe Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head.”

After meeting Vijayan, the JNUSU president thanked the people of Kerala for standing with JNU when the campus was under attack. “Comrade Pinarayi has said go ahead and that is the inspiration I take and we will take this fight ahead. Whether it is the fight for rolling back the fee hike or against the CAA, I would like to thank, again and again, the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks that we are continuously facing,” PTI quoted Ghosh as saying.

On Friday, denying charges of being involved in the violence, Ghosh had said she has nothing to fear. “I haven’t done anything. Is there any video in which I can be seen roaming around with sticks or wearing a mask? Somebody cannot become a suspect just by them saying so,” she had said.

