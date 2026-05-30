Kerala school principal was suspended 2 days before retirement for ‘insulting’ CM. To his rescue: The CM

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday directed the general education department to withdraw the suspension of a school principal, two days before his retirement, on charges of insulting him on social media.
The suspension of Javad S, the principal of the government higher secondary school in Attingal, evoked widespread protests on Friday. He was slated to retire from service on Sunday.
The Chief Minister’s office, in an official release, said that neither Satheesan, who recently took charge of the Congress-led government, nor his office had complained against the principal. Considering that the principal has only two more days in service before his retirement, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to withdraw the suspension, the release said.
The suspension order had alleged that the principal posted an edited photo of the chief minister on his social media page. It said the content was “objectionable and defamatory” and added, “On May 25, the state intelligence wing recommended action against the principal, saying that his Facebook post would give a wrong message to society and lead to political polarisation among students as well as teachers. Defaming individuals using social media should be seen as a serious violation of service rules. Hence, the ADGP had recommended stringent department-level disciplinary action against the principal, who is slated to retire from service on May 31.”
The order said the code of conduct prohibits state government employees from participating in events of a political nature. Besides, his action amounted to a violation of a 2017 government circular regarding government employees using media and social media, it said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More