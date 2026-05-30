Kerala school principal was suspended 2 days before retirement for ‘insulting’ CM. To his rescue: The CM

The Chief Minister’s office, in an official release, said that neither Satheesan, who recently took charge of the Congress-led government, nor his office had complained against the principal. (File)

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday directed the general education department to withdraw the suspension of a school principal, two days before his retirement, on charges of insulting him on social media.

The suspension of Javad S, the principal of the government higher secondary school in Attingal, evoked widespread protests on Friday. He was slated to retire from service on Sunday.

The Chief Minister’s office, in an official release, said that neither Satheesan, who recently took charge of the Congress-led government, nor his office had complained against the principal. Considering that the principal has only two more days in service before his retirement, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to withdraw the suspension, the release said.