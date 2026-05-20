How Kerala’s new ‘pookie CM’ won over the internet with a viral smile

The reaction, alongside couple of other reactions shown by Satheesan, has now given the newly-sworn in CM the moniker of 'pookieCM'. (Screenshot, enhanced with AI)

VD Satheesan made history on May 18 when he took oath as Kerala Chief Minister. But it is his response to a question ahead of his swearing-in that has gone viral.

During the poll campaigning, the 61-year-old Congress leader said his government would allow vehicle modifications permitted by law if voted to power. During a presser, an attendee asked Satheesan about the Congress-led UDF’s campaign promise on allowing car and vehicle modifications.

In response to the question, Satheesan first made a facial expression that has since gone viral on social media. He then replied, “It will happen just as it was told.”