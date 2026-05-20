How Kerala’s new ‘pookie CM’ won over the internet with a viral smile

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VD Satheesan made history on May 18 when he took oath as Kerala Chief Minister. But it is his response to a question ahead of his swearing-in that has gone viral.
During the poll campaigning, the 61-year-old Congress leader said his government would allow vehicle modifications permitted by law if voted to power. During a presser, an attendee asked Satheesan about the Congress-led UDF’s campaign promise on allowing car and vehicle modifications.
In response to the question, Satheesan first made a facial expression that has since gone viral on social media. He then replied, “It will happen just as it was told.”
The reaction, alongside couple of other reactions shown by Satheesan, has now given the newly-sworn in CM the moniker of ‘pookieCM’. Pookie is a term of endearment used online.
Satheesan said that his government is committed to fulfilling all promises made in the Congress manifesto for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. “We are here to fulfill the aspirations of the people and the desires of youth,” Satheesan said, while asserting that the promises were not made merely to secure votes.
Several social media pages have since created content around the incident, using clips of Satheesan’s cheeky facial expression in different playful scenarios.
One video paired Satheesan’s viral clip with a recent social media post by Tamil actor Vikram.
Another video featured a man sitting beside a full bottle of liquor while Satheesan’s reaction was played on a TV screen. The clip depicts the man reacting to CM, while pouring a drink into a glass as the video played.
In a couple of Instagram reels, the opening segment began with a question of, “How cool is your CM” and then highlighting his reaction to the vehicle modification from the press conference.
One Instagram user reacted to the announcement by saying that the new policy was “the only reason” they want a Kerala registration for their bike.
What Satheesan said about modification?
Kerala CM said, “Let the kids modify,” saying that only safe, non-dangerous modifications will be allowed and any alterations that pose danger will not be permitted.
What was the poll promise made during the election campaigning?
During the election campaign, the party had showcased posters endorsing car modifications and promised to legalise certain forms of car modifications in the state if voted to power.
In Kerala, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has historically maintained a strict stance on vehicle alterations.
If proposed legalisation of non-dangerous vehicle modifications comes into effect, it is expected to bring relief to the state’s car and automobile enthusiast community.
On May 4, Congress-led UDF won a majority in Kerala and came back into power after a decade. The new Cabinet was sworn in on May 18, and the first Cabinet meeting, attended by 21 ministers, was held on May 20, during which ministerial portfolios were announced. Chief Minister VD Satheesan has retained the finance, law and port portfolios in the new government.
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