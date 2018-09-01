Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Kerala CM Vijayan to leave for US for medical treatment on September 3

Kerala CM Vijayan to leave for US for medical treatment on September 3

The Chief Minister also updated the Governor about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding Kerala and for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: September 1, 2018 10:51:32 pm
Dubai-based Indian threatens to kill Kerala CM, loses job Vijayan will leave for the USA for treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 3, sources at the chief minister’s office said. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called on Governor Justice (retired) P Sathasivam and briefed him about his September 3 visit to the U.S.A for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister also updated the Governor about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding Kerala and for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Vijayan will leave for the USA for treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 3, sources at the chief minister’s office said.

73-year-old Vijayan was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month. He postponed the trip due to the unexpected massive floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.

The Chief Minister had undergone a routine annual medical check up at Apollo Hospitals at Chennai on March 3.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Watch Now
Jassa Patti: Wrestler Who Has Won Rs 1 Crore, 70 Bikes, 4 Cars
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement