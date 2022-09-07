scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan thanks PM Narendra Modi for approving 2nd phase of Kochi Metro

The phase-II metro corridor would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations.

Pinarayi Vijayan also extended Onam greetings to PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the second phase of Kochi Metro, saying that it was a “great support” for development of the transport infrastructure in the state.

Vijayan also extended Onam greetings to Modi.

Modi, who was in Kerala for a two-day visit last week, had laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase- II project which connects JLN stadium metro station to Infopark via Kakkanad.

The phase-II metro corridor would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations.

Modi had said that the phase-II of Kochi Metro would be a boon for the youth and professionals living in the port city.

“I express sincere thanks on behalf of the people and government of Kerala for the approval of the second phase of the Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
How 131.6 mm of rain brought Bengaluru to a haltPremium
How 131.6 mm of rain brought Bengaluru to a halt
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

“This is a great support for the development of our transport infrastructure. I also extend my hearty Onam greetings to you,” Vijayan said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:04:09 pm
Next Story

Being an ‘ugly duckling’, wanting a ‘perfect’ life: Everything Meghan Markle said in her third podcast episode

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Nabi departs for a golden duck, Afghanistan tumble
Asia Cup LIVE

Nabi departs for a golden duck, Afghanistan tumble

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Premium
Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement