Kerala CM says PM gave ‘favourable’ response on SilverLine

Amid A raging political controversy in Kerala over the SilverLine semi-high speed rail corridor project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention for expediting necessary approvals from the central government. Vijayan said the Prime Minister’s response to the project was “favourable”.

The Rs 63,491-crore ambitious project of the CPI(M)-led government has been facing massive protests over the survey and marking of the corridor boundary. The opposition Congress is also on an agitation path. In fact, hours before the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister, MPs from the UDF — Kerala’s Opposition alliance — took out a march to Parliament against the K Rail project, which led to scuffle with the police.

The MPs were marching to Parliament after addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk. They said police stopped them at the gates of Parliament and did not allow them to proceed even after they told them that they were MPs. The MPs alleged that they were pushed around.

Vijayan said the Prime Minister heard him with “utmost interest” and his “responses were healthy”.

“It was a good discussion… he said he will have a detailed discussion with the Railway Minister and see what can be done. We hope that the meeting with the Prime Minister will lead to speedy sanction of permissions. We also had an informal interaction with the Railway Minister…. The Prime Minister’s stand on the project was favourable,” he said.

Incidentally, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha a few days ago that the concerns over the environmental issues linked to the project are “real” and a final sanction would “depend upon the detailed techno-economic feasibility” of the project.

After his meeting with the PM, Vijayan told reporters that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the protests against the project. He said Kerala requires a safe, speedy and modern transport network as the existing facilities are grossly inadequate.

Making a forceful argument in favour of the project, Vijayan said the density of vehicles in Kerala is high and the road network is saturated. Besides, the steep climbs and curves hampers speedy road travel. Accident rates in Kerala are also too high. “So we need an ecologically friendly and stable transport network. It is important for our future requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of the Delhi Police’s action against the UDF MPs’ march in protest of the K Rail project, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran said in Lok Sabha that the MPs were “assaulted and attacked” by police despite communicating to them that they were members of Parliament and were going to Parliament House. “What’s the authority of the Delhi Police to block us MPs at the gate of Parliament House. They even entered the premises of Parliament,” Premachandran said.

The Speaker said he would take up the issue, and the MPs were called into his chamber.

According to Hibi Eden, Congress MP from Ernakulam who was allegedly hit during the chaos at the Parliament gate, the Speaker told the MPs that he summoned the police commissioner and that there would be an inquiry into the incident.

“We narrated the incident to the Speaker in his chamber, and he said he has summoned the police commissioner. The Speaker said there will be an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, we can give privilege motion notices too,” Eden said.

In the notice given to the Lok Sabha secretary general, Eden said: “Amidst the altercation and the scuffle, I personally suffered assault on my face. Ramya Haridas, a woman MP, was also manhandled by male police officers. There was no single woman officer present in the venue, and this itself is a gross violation of several directives given time to time by various courts in this country on various instances.”