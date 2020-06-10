Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter to marry DYFI president

This will be Veena’s and Riyas’s second marriage. This will be Veena’s and Riyas’s second marriage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T will marry CPI(M) leader P A Muhammed Riyas.

Veena is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up firm in Bengaluru. Riyas, who hails from Kozhikode, is the all-India president of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). He is also a member of the CPI(M) state committee. Read in Malayalam

Sources said that a simple marriage function would be held on June 15.

This will be Veena’s and Riyas’s second marriage. Veena has a son from her first marriage while Riyas has two sons.

