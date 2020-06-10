Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter to marry DYFI president

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: June 10, 2020 8:01:26 am
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T will marry CPI(M) leader P A Muhammed Riyas.
Veena is the managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up firm in Bengaluru. Riyas, who hails from Kozhikode, is the all-India president of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). He is also a member of the CPI(M) state committee. Read in Malayalam
Sources said that a simple marriage function would be held on June 15.
This will be Veena’s and Riyas’s second marriage. Veena has a son from her first marriage while Riyas has two sons.
