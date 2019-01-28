Kerala CM Vijayan slams woman IPS officer for raiding CPI(M) office, orders probe

Censuring a woman IPS officer for carrying out searches at the ruling CPI(M) party office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said that some vested interests had a tendency to “tarnish” the image of those in politics.

IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John came under fire after she raided the state capital CPI(M) office on January 24 midnight in search of some accused in a case. The chief minister immediately condemned the officer’s move and ordered a departmental probe against her.

A police team, led by Chaitra, arrived in the party office tracing some leaders of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), who were reportedly involved in an alleged stone pelting incident of a police station in the city.

In a reply to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, the chief minister said that such raids were not usually carried out at party offices in the state, rather it was the duty of the police to ensure a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of party offices and safeguarding such institutions. “Some vested interests have an inclination to tarnish the image of those in politics and there have been occasions when some people have fallen for such tendencies.

“A democratic society can go forward only after rectifying such outlooks,” he said, adding that the government was viewing the search at the CPI(M) party office with the same approach.

The party district secretary had filed a complaint in connection with the case and said that it was the government’s responsibility to consider it with seriousness in a democratic society. “So the DGP has been directed to carry out a probe into the complaint. The government’s policy is to ensure a smooth environment where all political parties can function freely. The government will take appropriate action if anyone adopts a stand different from it,” Vijayan said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, presenting the issue as a submission in the House, said the search was legal and any action against the officer would signal a wrong message, thus demoralising the police force.