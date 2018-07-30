Pinarayi Vijayan set to go to US next month for 19-day medical treatment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will travel to the United States next month for a medical check-up and further treatment there for a period of 19 days. He will leave Kerala on August 19 and is set to return on September 6. He will essentially spend the popular harvest festival of Onam abroad.

An order from the general administration (political) department of the Kerala government stated that sanction has been accorded for the foreign visit of the chief minister during which he will undergo a medical check-up and further treatment at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester in Minnesota. All expenses in connection with the visit will be borne by the state government.

While it is not clear what ailment the chief minister is being treated for, he had been admitted at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai in March this year for what was described as a routine annual medical check-up.

He had also travelled to the US earlier this month along with Health Minister KK Shylaja to receive an award from the Institute of Human Virology in Baltimore for the state’s deft handling during the outbreak of the Nipah virus infection. It is being rumoured that the CM had undergone a medical check-up at a hospital during that visit.

