Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks MEA help to bring back fishermen stranded in Iran

THE KERALA government has sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of 100-odd fishermen who are stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his direction to the Indian Embassy to arrange their safe return to India. In his letter, Vijayan said 100-odd fishermen, of whom 60 are from Kerala, are trapped in Azalur in Iran. It is learnt by Kerala officials that they are unable to return on account of the coronavirus outbreak, said the letter. Union Minister for State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted: “Received reports on Indians including fishermen from Kerala stuck in Iran due to COVID19. Our Embassy in Tehran is making assessment of the situation and is in touch with local authorities.’’

According to official sources in NORKA (Non-resident Keralites Affairs) Department, these fishermen, hailing from coastal villages of Thiruvananthapuram, had gone to Iran four months ago on a work visa.

