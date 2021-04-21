Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterates promise to provide vaccines free of cost across age groups

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday reiterated that the state would provide Covid-19 vaccines to all people free of cost.

Vijayan told reporters that people, across age groups, would get vaccine shots free of cost. “I have already stated in the past vaccination would be free in the state. I am not in the habit of changing my opinion occasionally,” he said.

Referring to the Union government’s new policy on vaccine distribution, Vijayan said the Centre has the responsibility of supplying vaccines to states. Federal governments have been asked to get vaccines from the manufacturers at a price, he said, adding that it would create financial burden on states.

About his letter to the PM on reconsidering the new policy on vaccine distribution and providing states the required quantity of vaccines free of cost, the chief minister said, “The Centre has not stated its view on it. We have put forward a demand which is the same as that of the entire country,” he said.

Till Wednesday noon, Kerala had administered 62,36,961 doses of vaccine, thus covering 14. 88 per cent of its population. Of the administered shots, 54,40,907 were first doses.