‘Not bothered about car’s colour’: Kerala’s CM-designate says no to new vehicle, vows to have minimal convoy

Congress leader VD Satheesan during a press conference after being announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at Cantonment House, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)

A day after the Congress high command picked him as Kerala’s Chief Minister-designate, V D Satheesan noted that the state’s finances were not in a position to support any extravagance, and said he would use the existing official car of the CM instead of buying a new one and that his convoy would have a “minimum number” of vehicles.

“When the financial situation is bad, we have to create a model by reducing extravagance. I will use the existing car (of the CM). I am not bothered about its colour,” he said.

Satheesan said it was important for those at the top to send a message against extravagance.