Kerala Church scandal: Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of two priests

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of two Christian priests — Sony Verghese and Jaise K George — facing rape charges, and directed them to surrender by August 13.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said it was not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail and that the duo could seek regular bail after surrendering. The Kerala Police Crime Branch had booked them and two other priests belonging to the Malakara Syrian Orthodox Church following allegations by a 34-year-old woman that they had raped her by misusing her confessional statement.

While two of them surrendered, Verghese and George approached the apex court seeking anticipatory bail.

Appearing for Kerala Police, senior advocate V Giri submitted a status report of the probe. He said the accused had not been interrogated as the court had granted them protection from arrest pending a decision on their petition.

