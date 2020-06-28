Kerala Church event: Constitution guiding light, govt doesn’t discriminate, says PM

PM Modi addressed 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala. (PIB/PTI Photo) PM Modi addressed 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Urging everyone in the country to join ranks for the advancement of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has been “driven by the desire to empower 132 crore Indians” and that the Constitution has been “its guiding light”.

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, the Prime Minister said that his government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language.

“Our government has always been guided by sensitivity and a long-term vision to make India a growth engine. We have taken decisions not from comfortable offices in Delhi but after feedback from the people on the ground,” Modi said. The call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) will ensure economic strength and prosperity for every Indian, he said.

Listing the welfare programmes initiated by his government, the Prime Minister said the Ayushman Bharat scheme is the “largest healthcare scheme in the world” through which more than a crore people have got “quality treatment”.

The Prime Minister said the recently-introduced Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojana, with an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore, is going to transform the fisheries sector, increase export earnings and provide employment to over 55 lakh people.

“The Holy Bible talks extensively about togetherness. Now is the time to join ranks and work together for the advancement of our nation. Think of this, how can our action contribute to the development of the nation.”

Pointing out that “the people-driven fight” against Covid has given good results so far for the country, Modi cautioned people to not let their guards down. He also lauded the Mar Thoma Church for its role in the freedom struggle and for its contribution in the health and education sectors.

“We have to be even more careful now and wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, remains more important now. Covid-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles. A global pandemic implies humanity as a whole needs healing.”

The PM said historic reforms undertaken in the space sector will ensure greater use of space assets and activities. He said youngsters in Kerala and South India, who are taking a keen interest in science and technology, will gain from these reforms.

