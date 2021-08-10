Kerala Christian outfits object to titles, filmmaker says no change

The protesting groups also drew a parallel between Eesho and Keshu in the title of the second movie — they said that, too, amounted to an insult to Christ.

While a section of Christian community in Kerala, including the influential Catholic Church, has alleged that titles of two upcoming Malayalam films directed by Nadirshah insult Christ and have sought renaming them, the filmmaker has refused to change the titles, even as he agreed to drop the tag-line of one.

“I have the backing of the directors’ union, which felt that if the titles are changed, in future it would be difficult to give a title for a movie,” Nadirshah said. “The tag-line ‘not from the Bible’ was given for ‘Eesho’ to avoid confusion. But since it created a controversy, we have already dropped the tag-line,’’ he said.

Nadirshah recently released teasers of ‘Eesho’, and ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan (Keshu is the lord of this house)’. Christians in Kerala refer to Christ as Eesho. The protesting groups also drew a parallel between Eesho and Keshu in the title of the second movie — they said that, too, amounted to an insult to Christ.

In a release on Monday, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, stated, without naming the films, “Even as giving due importance for freedom of expression, that right should not hurt religious sentiments…. It (is) expected that persons concerned would make necessary corrections…”

Catholic Congress, a laymen association promoted by Catholic Church, announced an agitation in front of the state secretariat starting August 11, demanding that both films be banned.